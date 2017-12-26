Fix minimum education qualification for MPs, MLAs

It refers to Haryana Chief Minister writing to central government for legislating bill for some minimum educational qualification to contest elections for Parliament and state-legislatures. Haryana has already implemented such norms for Panchayat elections. Prime Minister should accept welcome recommendation by Haryana Chief Minister. When minimum educational-norms are necessary for all others getting paid from public-exchequers, legislatures also getting pay and perks from public-exchequers must also have some such norms especially when their important assignment is law-making. Ideally a special post-graduate course can be designed, which may provide degrees to be a poll-contestant.

Moreover for propagating small-family norms in true practice, persons with more than two children should not be allowed to contest elections. It should be compulsory for political parties to give at least one-third party tickets to women in every such state where these are contesting elections. To effectively check dynastic-politics and to curb life-long ambitions of politicians, some upper-age limit of say 65 years may be fixed to contest direct elections. Experienced persons if needed in central ministry can be made members of Rajya Sabha.

Madhu Agrawal

