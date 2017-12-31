City Stories – Flashback 2017

Mumbai gets its first AC local train

In a Christmas gift to Mumbaikars, the country’s first air-conditioned (AC) suburban train commenced its services on December 25 thus realising the long-awaited dream of lakhs of commuters. The train, operated by the Western Railway (WR) is running between Borivali Station to Churchgate Station in South Mumbai.

Built in Chennai at a cost of Rs. 54 crore, the 12-car rake of the AC local, initially was meant to be run on the Central Railway (CR) corridor.

The commuters are excited at the launch of the AC local which is expected to bring them respite during the scorching summer. BJP MPs Kirit Somaiya, Gopal Shetty, State minister Vinod Tawde, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and WR General Manager Anil Kumar Gupta flagged off the train.

HC sets aside Guv’s nod to prosecute Chavan in Adarsh case

The Bombay HC, on December 22, set aside the sanction granted to the CBI by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to prosecute senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society scam.

The CBI has accused Chavan of approving additional floor space index (FSI) for the Adarsh society in posh south Mumbai, and accepting two flats for his relatives in return when he was the chief minister.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Chavan, challenging the sanction granted by the governor in February 2016 to prosecute the former chief minister of Maharashtra under various sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chavan, currently the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Congress, had served as the chief minister between December 2008 and November 2010 before he was asked to step down on charges of corruption in the Adarsh scam.

22 dead, over 30 injured in stampede at Elphinstone Railway Station FOB

Twenty-two people died and over 30 sustained injuries in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Railway Station in Parel in the suburban section of Western Railway on September 29.

It was raining heavily and trains steamed into both stations at the same time. That led to overcrowding on the narrow foot-overbridge and commuters panicked upon hearing a rumour that a bridge had collapsed, eyewitnesses said. According to some others, there was a short circuit leading to overcrowding on the bridge.

Ensure transactions in Marathi also: MNS to banks

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has trained guns on banks, asking them to conduct transactions in Marathi.

MNS functionaries on November 20 met officials of various banks and handed over letters to the bank managements, asking them to ensure that transactions are conducted in Marathi as well.

“You are aware that Marathi is the rajbhasha (state language) of Maharashtra. That is why, our party is firm that all formal transactions in the state should be carried out in Marathi,” the letter said.

BJP MP Nana Patole quits party and Lok Sabha

BJP MP from Maharashtra Nana Patole, who has been critical of the state government and taken pot-shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he has resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha on December 8.

Patole had denounced the BJP over a host of issues, including farmers’ distress. He has been a member of other parties, including the Congress, in the past. He had joined the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which he defeated NCP heavyweight Praful Patel from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency.

MNS activists drive away illegal hawkers from Rail Bridge

A group of activists claiming to be affiliated to the MNS on October 21 drove away more than two dozen illegal hawkers from a railway bridge in Mumbai.

Around 25 activists descended on the Satis Bridge and evicted the hawkers, numbering about two dozen, who were selling their wares there.

The activists were lead by Avinash Jadhav, president of the MNS Thane city unit, and the party’s local youth wing chief Sandeep Panchange.

Mumbai rains: Doctor’s missing body found in nullah in Worli

The body of renowned doctor Deepak Amrapurkar, who had gone missing on August 29 following heavy rains in the city, was recovered from a nullah near the Coast Guard office in central Mumbai’s Worli on August 31.

The Bombay hospital gastroenterologist had slipped into an open manhole while wading through the water-logged streets near Elphinston Road station.

Dr Amarapurkar (58) had left for home on 29th August evening in his car, but due to waterlogging he left the vehicle near the Elphinstone Road station and started walking, a senior police official had said.

12 workers charred to death in Mumbai shop fire

At least 12 workers were killed and one injured when a massive fire broke out at a snack shop in Saki Naka-Kurla area on December 18. The police arrested the owner of the shop for culpable homicide.

The blaze erupted in the ‘Bhanu farsan (snack) shop’ in Makaria Compound on the Khairani Road around 4.25 am following which the structure collapsed. As per the official, it is suspected that a short circuit, followed by a LPG cylinder blast, triggered the fire.