Biggest Moments Business – Flashback 2017

1 RERA Act comes into Force on May 1

The much-awaited Real Estate Act came into force but only in 13 states and Union Territories have so far notified rules under the Act which Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said will enable only regulation of the sector and not “strangulation”.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA promises to bring in the much-desired transparency, accountability and efficiency in the real estate sector and the government has described the implementation of the Act as the beginning of an era where the consumer in king.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said, ” This is a landmark legislation becoming a reality nine years after regulation of real estate sector was first mooted in 2008″. According to him all efforts were made to delay this legislation from becoming a reality.