FM radio service of MU is non-functional

Mumbai University had established an FM radio service by incurring a cost of Rs 23 lakhs, and has a recurring expenses of Rs 12 lakhs per year, and the said service is non-functional as per information provided by the University to RTI Activist Anil Galgali.

Earlier Galgali had filed a query with the Mumbai University, seeking details of FM Radio Service. The Mumbai University’s Department of Economics Co- Ordinator Neeraj Hatekar informed Galgali that the FM community radio service of the Mumbai University is currently not on air, as new transmitter is being acquired. The old transmitter which has been service for about 11 years needs to be replaced and the appropriate procedure is being followed. Mr Hatekar further informed Galgali that The FM Radio Service was launched at the hands of former President of India, Pratibha Singh Patil on 8th February 2008.

The initial budget allocation for setting up the radio station in 2006 was Rs 25 lakhs out of which Rs 22,80,798 was spent on the cost of installation and equipment. The average annual budget of the radio has been Rs 12 lakhs. In 2003-04, Senate Member’s Dr Amarjit singh Manhas , Sameer Desai, Prashant Patil, Tushar Jagtap then initiated this proposal before the Vice Chancellor. Galgali has finally commented that be it examinations results declaration or FM radio service, the Mumbai University is proving to be a complete failure in all its functions.