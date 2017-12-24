Fodder scam: Lalu says ‘sly’ BJP playing ‘dirty games’ to hide own scams

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing dirty games to hide its own scams.

The Jharkhand police on Saturday took the RJD chief into custody and brought him to Birsa Munda Central Jail here after he was found guilty in a fodder scam case.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “The sly Bharatiya Janata Party plays dirty games with the spirit of unethical and malice in politics to cover its scam and carcasses and spoils the public perceptions of the opposition to get votes”.

The RJD chief, taking to Twitter, said that the truth can be portrayed as a lie through a bias-driven propaganda.

“Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win,” he tweeted.

“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. But still prevails…In the end though,” the former Bihar chief minister added.

He further asserted that in this ‘war’, he is not alone, but the entire Bihar stands together with him.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday found former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad guilty in a fodder scam case.

Fourteen others have also been found guilty, while seven accused have been acquitted, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 15 guilty, including Lalu Prasad.

Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs. 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Justice Singh had completed hearing the case on December 13 and asked all accused in the case to remain present in court for the judgment.

There were tight security arrangements outside the court ahead of the verdict.

Before the judgment, Lalu told reporters: “I am confident, will get justice.”

The fodder scam involved the embezzlement of about Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer.

The corruption scheme involved the fabrication of ‘vast herds of fictitious livestock for which fodder, medicines and animal husbandry equipment was supposedly procured over a period of 20 years’.