Follow teachings of Lord Krishna

The story of Lord Krishna’s birth is as fascinating as the events that took place during his lifetime. According to Hindu mythology, when evil and immoral forces took over the world, Mother Earth pleaded with Lord Brahma to bring an end to the prevailing conditions. Lord Brahma then asked Lord Vishnu for help, who proclaimed that he will soon take birth to banish all evil. This Janmashtami let us all hail Lord Krishna and absorb his teachings in our life.

