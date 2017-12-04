Footballer Ashley Cole once wooed Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle has revealed that she was once wooed by former Chelsea star Ashley Cole.

About four years ago, the American actress and model, who along with Prince Harry recently confirmed their engagement, revealed to a U.K. based journalist that she was being pursued by Cole at that time, reports Metro.co.uk.

The story was published in Daily Mail by journalist Katie Hind, who met the ‘Suits’ star in 2013.

She stated that the then-Chelsea footballer was following her on Twitter and kept “trying to talk” to her.

She revealed that during the evening, the 36-year-old asked her for her advice on Ashley, admitting that he had asked her to ‘go out on a date while I’m over here in London’ but that she was unsure.

However, the ‘Remember Me’ star, who married her former husband Cheryl Tweedy back in 2011 on a Jamaican beach, split two years later after she landed her role in ‘Suits.