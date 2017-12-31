Forgiveness — A sign of strength and greatness

To forgive an injury is often considered to be a sign of weakness; it is actually a sign of strength and greatness. It is easy to allow oneself to be carried away by resentment and get into an act of vengeance; but it takes a strong character to restrain natural passion. The man who forgives an injury proves himself to be the superior of the man who wronged him, and puts the wrong-doer to shame. Forgiveness may even turn a foe into a friend. Mercy is the noblest form of evidence. A Hadith is reported to have said: “One who does not show mercy will not be shown mercy. One who does not forgive will not be forgiven. One who does not pardon will not be pardoned or protected”. So we should always have mercy upon injuries.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)