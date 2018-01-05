Former Kingfisher employee urges Labour Min to file case against Mallya

A former Kingfisher employee has urged the Labour Ministry to file a case against liquor baron Vijay Mallya for failing to pay the outstanding dues of his workers.

“The Labour Ministry should come forward and file a case against Mallya for not paying the employees”, Anirudh Ballal, the former Kingfisher employee, told ANI.

Ballal said that he thinks that Mallya is abiding by the UK law thinking that it is protecting him from his fraudulence.

“It is a not a new thing, there are many cases against Vijay Mallya but the thing now is that he is not abiding by the Indian Judiciary. He thinks, what he did was a business decision by not following any rules or regulation”, he said.

“Therefore, he is abiding by UK law and is thinking that Indian law does not hold any significance. I believe that Indian authorities and judiciary is seeing his cases seriously”, Ballal added.

Lauding the efforts of the government in bringing Mallya before the law, Ballal said that the Centre should ask the Labour Ministry to file a case regarding over outstanding dues of the employees that have not been paid.

A Delhi court on Thursday declared Mallya as ‘proclaimed offender’ for evading summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.

The ED had earlier issued summons to the businessman in connection with the alleged payment of $2,00,000 to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

It had also claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in violation of the FERA norms.

Mallya, who is currently residing in London, is wanted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering.