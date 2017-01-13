Former minister Chandrakant Chhajed passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Chhajed passed away in Pune following illness.

He was 67.

Chhajed was Minister of State for Tourism in the Sushilkumar Shinde state government in 2003.

Chhajed’s son Anand is a Congress corporator in Pune.

Condoling his demise, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan described Chhajed as a staunch Congressman committed to the ideals of the party.

“Rising from the ranks as a youth leader, Chhajed went on to become Mayor, legislator and minister,” Chavan said.

Chhajed served the party as a state unit general secretary and co-ordinator of the Congress Legislature Party till the last, he added.