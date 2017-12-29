Former Mumbai cricketer Amroliwala passes away

Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, Hoshang (Hoshi) Amroliwala died here today aged 86.

The authorities at the Parsi Tower of Silence confirmed that the last rites were scheduled later today.

In a first class career between 1956-57 and ’63-64 Amroliwala played 44 games, including 35 in the Ranji Trophy for the then Bombay Cricket Association, and amassed 1,782 runs – including two centuries – at an average of 44.55.

Primarily a batsman, he also bowled leg spin and grabbed 14 wickets.

Amroliwala also played in two Irani Cup games for the then Ranji Champions Bombay – the inaugural one in 1959-60 and another in 1962-63 – against the Rest of India.

He also played for Bombay CM XI, CCI President’s XI, Bihar Governor’s XI, M K Vizianagaram XI and for Tata SC XI in the Moin-ud-Dowla tournament in Hyderabad, which then had first class status.

Amroliwala also represented the century-old Parsi cyclists club in the local Kanga League A division in 1950s and 60s.