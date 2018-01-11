Former-NBA star Kevin Martin to visit India



The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced that former NBA player Kevin Martin will visit India as part of the league’s continued efforts to grow the game of basketball in the country.

Martin will first stop in Mumbai on January 12, where he will interact with Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA participants at the Dhirubhai Ambani School.

He will then travel to Delhi to attend another Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program at St. Paul School, Safdarjung, followed by a visit to the NBA Basketball School at Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai on January 17.

Finally, Martin will travel to Noida on January 18 where he will conduct a clinic for the nation’s top basketball prospects at The NBA Academy India.

“I look forward to visiting India to promote the game of basketball. There’s a tremendous amount of momentum for the sport in the country, and I’m excited to do my part to help propel the game forward,” said Martin.

Martin, a 6’7″ guard from Western Carolina University, was selected 26th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2004 NBA Draft.

The former NBA star also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs before announcing his retirement in 2016.