Former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant hacked to death in Mumbai

Former Shiv Sena corporator, Ashok Sawant, was stabbed to death outside his house in Mumbai’s suburb Kandivali at around 11 pm, on Sunday night.

Two men accosted Sawant (62) late on Sunday night who then attacked him with sharp weapons.

The incident took place when he was returning home after meeting a friend.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police official told PTI.

Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, the official added.

Sawant was a two-time corporator of Shiv Sena from Samta Nagar.

An FIR has been led under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Samata Nagar police station, reported India Today.

Investigation in the case is on.