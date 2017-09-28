Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal charged with rape, other sections by Goa court

A Goa court on Thursday formally framed charges against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in connection with the rape of a colleague.

North Goa’s Additional District and Sessions Court also asked for a status report on a petition filed by Tejpal before the Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court related to the forthcoming trial. The court will hear the case again on November 21.

Tejpal has been charged under sections 342 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), among others.

The former editor-in-chief has been accused of sexually assaulting a junior female colleague in the elevator of a hotel in north Goa during an event in November 2013.

Tejpal was subsequently arrested but is now out on bail.