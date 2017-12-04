Four dead as ambulance runs into truck in Nagpur

Four persons were killed and five injured after an ambulance collided with a truck on the Amravati road here early on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am when the ambulance, carrying nine people, was heading for a city hospital from Akola, a senior police officer said.

“Akash Bhalerao (12), who had a fractured leg, was being brought to Nagpur for further treatment by his relatives. The ambulance ran into a truck coming from the opposite direction near Power House on the Amravati road,” he said.

Akash, his mother Vimal Bhalerao (30), Shriram Dharpawar (34) and Pramod Ban (30) were killed in the accident, the officer said, adding that the injured were taken to Mayo Hospital in the city.