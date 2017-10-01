Frustrating that ‘Sex and the City 3’ won’t be made: Kristen Davis

Actor Kristen Davis is really upset after co-star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that any hopes fans had for a third “Sex and the City” movie are dashed.

Davis, who played Charlotte Goldenblatt, took to Instagram to express her disappointment with the news.

“I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City. It is true that we are not going to be able to make a third film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters,” she wrote.

Davis added that Michael Patrick King had already written the script, which Parker had previously confirmed. “It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you.”

“So we will just have our memories. But please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts,” she added.

Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon also starred in the films and original TV series, as Samantha Jones and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.