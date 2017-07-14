Frustration increasing among bank employees

The image of bank employees is tarnished by creating false hype that bankers are high wage islanders. One must try to realize that workload on bank employees have multiplied due to shortage of staff, natural retirement and death without conducting fresh recruitment to fill vacant posts. It is known to all that there has been technological upgradation in banks to a large extent during last two three years but it was made possible only by the hard labour put by experienced bank employees for more than 12 hours a day. Frustration has been on increase among bank employees since long. It is worthwhile to mention here that despite low wages and high work load it is banks which have been earning profit continuously and earning profit year after year. One must remember that private banks offer services at a very high price and behind their sweet smile lie all sinister designs.

There has been continuous improvement in the services extended by bankers and it will not be an exaggeration to say that it is the only banks run by Government which extends services to the maximum possible satisfaction of its customers. Such paradigm shift occurred only due to efficiency exhibited by bank employees without disturbing routine normal works. Bank employees are receiving less salary as compared to other sector and industries bearing high risk job. It is only bank employees who accept new challenges and strive hard to please customers.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)