Gaga assures fans her health is getting better

Pop star Lady Gaga has assured her fans that her health is improving and she will soon be back on stage.

“Getting stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage and be with you at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp,” Gaga posted on Twitter.

Gaga had postponed the European leg of her world tour, citing chronic pain.

In her recently released Netflix documentary, “Five Foot Two,” the singer revealed she has the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia.

As of now, a second jaunt of Gaga’s world tour through North America, set to begin in early November, is still on the cards. Plans have been announced to reschedule the European concerts for 2018.