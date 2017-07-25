Gal Gadot becomes real life ‘Wonder Woman’ for her young fan

Superheroes have become an essential part of the fans life lately and Comic-Cons, D23 Expo are help fans meet their heroes/ Idols face to face. Sometimes fans can’t control their emotions and have a meltdown. Something similar happened in Comic-Con 2017, when a girl dressed as Wonder Woman saw Gal Gadot and couldn’t approached her for an autograph but couldn’t keep it inside and cried, Gal Gadot took time and listened to the little girl what she had to say and even comforted her, wiped her tears. Gal truly became the girl’s hero, Wonder Woman.

The girl wasn’t alone, a young boy was also spotted with tears in his eyes when he saw Ben Affleck, our very own Batman. Well, who can question that?