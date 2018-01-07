Gal Gadot breaks silence on James Cameron’s criticism

Israeli actress Gal Gadot finally broke her silence on James Cameron’s criticism of her solo film ‘Wonder Woman’.

Gadot said the 63-year-old actor, Cameron, who stepped into the spotlight last year after the release of ‘Wonder Woman’, criticised her film to garner publicity but she chose silence and never gave him “the stage”.

Cameron said that the flick was a “step backward” for women in the industry.

When asked by the Entertainment Weekly as to why she didn’t respond to Cameron at the time, the actress said, “Because I didn’t want to give him the stage. First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work.”

“When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage,” the actress added.

It is being speculated that ‘Wonder Woman’ will be nominated for Producers Guild Awards.