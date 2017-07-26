Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 2’ release date confirmed

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 will hit the theatres on December 13th, 2019, as announced by Warner Bros. yesterday. WB had previously blocked December 13th, 2019 for an untitled film as ‘Unitled event film’ but they finally gave in on Tuesday.

Gal Gadot has truly inspired the women all around the globe with her performance in Wonder Woman and making it a point that even a woman can take a movie on her shoulder, whatever the role is. Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins did an amazing business worldwide and received a lot of positive reviews.