Ganesha Idol should be prepared according to Shastras

Ganpati is worshiped worldwide. Numerous texts have descriptions of Ganapati and it is from this that we can visualise his form. In the Scriptures a Ganesh idol has four hands which hold the lasso an ankush, a modak and one hand in a blessing mudra, the trunk is turned towards the left and he is sitting down.

Recently it was reported that there is going to be widespread demand for Ganpati idol holding a Shivalinga, just like the character in “Bahubali” has performed in the movie. I was surprised that the sculptors too are ready to make idols in this manner. Artisans should politely tell those who come to order such idols that they are committing a mistake. Many parents bring such idols (cartoons or baby Ganesh) to satisfy their children’s wishes. Many Ganesh Mandals for the sake of garnering publicity prepare idols out of dry fruits, pulses and glass etc which in-appropriate!

Rahul Patekar

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)