Germany probes Mali crash, suspends helicopter flights

German experts are investigating the cause of the crash of a German military helicopter taking part in UN peacekeeping activities in northern Mali, killing the two crew.

Germany has suspended routine flights with similar helicopters.

The German Tiger helicopter crashed Wednesday south of Tabankort in the Gao region. The military’s deputy chief of staff, Vice Admiral Joachim Ruehle, said Wednesday night that the aircraft’s crew didn’t send a distress call.

Ruehle said the cause of the crash remains open but there is no indication of foul play.

A German team was headed to Gao today to search for the flight data recorder. Ruehle said routine Tiger flights are suspended until further notice and the aircraft will only fly in cases where “life and limb absolutely demand deployment.