Get ready for a Wet Weekend

After few days of dry spell monsoon once again revived in Mumbai as the city witnessed moderate rains. The weather bureau has predicted heavy rains at few areas in the metropolis for the next two days. Thus Mumbaikars venturing out of their house will have to carry umbrellas and raincoats to protect themselves from rain. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on roads due to the rain. Water-logging incidents were reported in low lying areas of the city as citizens had to face severe hardships. The neighbouring Thane city too received moderate rains. According to data from the Thane Municipal Corporation Thane recorded 52mm of rain between 8.30am Thursday and 8.30am Friday. From 8am to 12pm, 12mm rain was recorded. In the meantime, Navi Mumbai received average rainfall over the past two days. However, the rain water has submerged certain areas including several subways and playgrounds across the city.

Shubhangi Bhute, director, Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai, India Meteorological Department said “Gujarat has intensified rainfall over the Konkan coast. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the entire north Konkan, including Mumbai, till Sunday.”

Ashwin Jadhav a Borivali resident said, “I was planning to visit Lonavla-Khandala during the weekend. Since weather bureau has predicted heavy rain fall for the next days I have changed my plans and will now stay at home.”

Kiran Pawar an accountant working with a private firm said, “Finally rains are back after a brief hiatus. I am only worried about traffic jams which are likely to occur during rainfall. Even waterlogging incidents may cause trouble for motorists. I hope the civic body is ready to tackle waterlogging incidents.”

When asked about casualties, Mumbai traffic police said people had to face severe inconvenience due to rains but no accidents were reported so far. Numerous drivers reported low visibility on the roads in Mumbai due to heavy rains on Friday morning. The grievances of low visibility poured in from areas in Powai, Santacruz and the Eastern Freeway. Slow moving traffic was reported on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEH), LBS Road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road due to rains.

Navi Mumbai and some areas of Belapur witnessed waterlogging. Tushar Pawar, deputy commissioner, NMMC said, “Our officials are geared up to help and rescue people anytime in day- night. As soon as they receive a call, they reach the spot within a few minutes. He assured all help to the people who stuck in water for any reason during monsoon”

From the last 24 hours, Mumbai has recorded mere 1 mm of rains only. In wake of these light showers in the last few days, Mumbaikars have been reeling under sultry weather conditions. Though there had been a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Rajasthan but the off-shore trough which was running from Konkan and Goa to Kerala had weakened significantly. As a result, monsoon remained subdued over Mumbai. But now, westerly winds to strengthen over Konkan and Goa region, which will also reactivate the off-shore trough once again.

Therefore, intensity of rains may increase over Mumbai in the next 48 hours and moderate showers may lash the city till July 15. However, the famous three-digit rainfall will still continue to elude the maximum city. With these rains in offing, sultry weather conditions would be replaced with comfortable weather. So far, Mumbai has recorded 190 mm of rain. However, there is a daunting target of 799 mm of monthly average rains.