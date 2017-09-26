Getting Dawood from Pakistan; a distant dream

Dawood is suddenly back in the news after his brother Kaskar’s arrest by the Mumbai police but we should give up hopes of the dreaded Don ever returning to India through extradition or otherwise as this seems impossible under the present circumstances. We cannot bring back a Vijay Mallya or a Lalit Modi from England with whom we have great relations and getting Dawood from our fiercest foe nation Pakistan is a distant dream.

Osama Bin Laden was fished out of Pakistan and killed by the United States in one of the most technologically advanced and secret mission by the United States and unless India can match that effort, we should not waste time and money on the dreaded Don who would never ever return to our shores otherwise. Instead, we should look forward to eradicating corruption, unemployment, inflation, illiteracy etc which are bigger problems facing the nation today!

