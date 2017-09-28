Gigi Hadid is a big Taylor Swift fan: Zayn Malik

Singer Zayn Malik said his girlfriend Gigi Hadid is a big fan of pop star Taylor Swift.

Zayn said Gigi made him listen to Swift’s latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do” and he found the song really cool, reported Us magazine.

“She (Gigi) does she loves it. She is definitely a big fan of Taylor. She played me the song actually, so yeah she loves it,” Zayn said.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 24, who worked with the Grammy winner on the “Fifty Shades of Grey” soundtrack’s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, said he loved the music video of Swift’s new single.

“I liked the video. I thought the video was really sick,” he said.