Gigi Hadid turns down Zayn Malik’s marriage proposal?

Model Gigi Hadid has reportedly refused to marry her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

The 21-year-old beauty said she thinks she’s “too young” and “didn’t feel ready” when Malik, 23, recently asked her to marry him, reported AceShowbiz.

“She’s seen her mom Yolanda Hadid go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment,” a source said, referring to Yolanda’s splits from Mohammed Hadid and musician David Foster.

It’s been just one year since Malik called off his engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, 23.