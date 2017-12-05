It’s a girl for ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Melissa Rauch

‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Melissa Rauch is ‘beyond over the moon’ as she has given birth to a daughter named Sadie Rauch.

The actress took to social media to make the happy announcement.

Alongside a photo bearing the message, “It’s a Girl,” Raunch wrote a heartfelt message in her Instagram post.

“I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her.”

“I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always,” she wrote.

As previously reported, the 37-year-old confirmed her pregnancy in an essay for Glamour.com back in July and opened up about suffering a previous miscarriage.