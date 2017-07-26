GoAir cancels 2 flights due to technical snag

Nearly 300 passengers of the budget carrier GoAir had a tough time at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here after the airline cancelled its two flights due to a technical snag this morning.

Following this, the passengers created a ruckus at the airport, a source said.

While most of the passengers were accommodated in some other flights later, a few passengers had to wait for a long time to get confirmation for the next GoAir flight or other airline flights for their destinations, the source said.

“Approximately, 15-18 passengers from each flight had to wait for a long time to get confirmation for the next GoAir flight and/or other airline flights, resulting in a ruckus near the check-in counters,” a source said.

GoAir confirmed the cancellation of its Bengaluru and Kochi flights from Mumbai due to a snag in the aircraft, but added that while some passengers were accommodated in other flights, others were given various options including travel on later flights.

“On 26 July morning, one aircraft developed a technical snag leading to cancellations of two GoAir flights – G8 317 from Mumbai to Bengaluru and G8 347 from Mumbai to Kochi,” GoAir said in a statement.

While the Bengaluru flight had 150 passengers on board, the Kochi flight was scheduled to ferry 126 passengers to their destination, it said.

“Customers were re-accommodated and given various options, including travel on later flights and other airlines,” GoAir said.