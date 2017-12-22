Goal is never to divide people: Rian Johnson on ‘Last Jedi’

Director Rian Johnson has responded to the criticism surrounding his film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

The “Looper” director was asked by a fan whether he found it to be good that his film has polarised fans.

“The goal is never to divide or make people upset, but I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if SW (Star Wars) is going to grow, move forward and stay vital,” Johnson tweeted in reply.

The film, which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac and others, has been lauded by the critics. However it has also divided fans on certain plot points.