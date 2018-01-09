GOOD NEWS! Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk get engaged

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and her writer-producer boyfriend Brad Falchuk have got engaged.

The couple shared the news with their fans in a joint statement, according to Good Morning America.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” said the couple in the statement.

Paltrow, 45, teased the upcoming issue of her Goop Magazine with Falchuk, 46, on Instagram by posting the black- and-white cover accompanied by a ring emoji.

The actor first met the producer on the sets of “Glee” when she guest-starred on the musical TV series a number of times between 2010-14.