The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has come forward in support of doctors demanding higher salary and promotions and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to live doctor’s life for a day to understand about the hardships undergone by them. The Rajasthan doctors had gone on a strike from December 16 to press forward their demands for better pay. However, the BJP led state government has arrested 86 doctors and invoked the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) for three months. Even though the government had earlier assured doctors to look into their demands but they have failed to implement it. The All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association has threatened to intensify its stir if their demands remain unfulfilled. The BJP government has failed to improve the health infrastructure in the state as often patients are unable to afford expensive medical treatments. Patients residing rural areas have to travel to district headquarters to avail health care facility.

Congress MLA Giriraj Singh from Rajasthan, “People are facing huge difficulties due to poor healthcare delivery system. The Rajasthan Government has failed to fulfil the demands raised by doctors hence they have gone on strike. The government must resolve the grievance of doctors as people are undergoing severe hardships due to strike. The state health minister is not discharging his duties effectively.”