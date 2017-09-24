Governor asks Mumbai varsity to declare pending results

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao directed the vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai to declare ‘expeditiously and on top priority’ the results of the 11,981 candidates which were reserved.

Rao, who is chancellor of all public universities in the state, also directed that the revaluation of answer papers in respect of 46,806 requests received by the university be carried out in a timely manner, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

“The governor lauded acting Vice Chancellor Prof Devanand Shinde, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dhiren Patel and Director, Board of Examination and Evaluation Arjun Ghatule for completing the task of declaration of the results of all 477 examinations,” he said.

The governor, accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde, reviewed the progress of declaration of results of the various examinations conducted by the University of Mumbai in summer 2017, at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, they reviewed the preparations made by the University for the Conduct of winter examinations, scheduled to be conducted between November 8 and December 20, the spokesperson said.

Rao directed that results of the winter examination should be preferably declared within 30 days and in any case within 45 days, as mandated by the Public Universities Act, he said.

The governor and the chief minister also reviewed the road map for reforms in the exam process, evaluation of answer papers and declaration of results. The academic audit and financial health of the university were also discussed, he said.

Fadnavis said the mistakes in declaration of results of the summer examinations should not be repeated and the invigilators are trained. The Mumbai University is a very prestigious university and every effort should be made to enhance its reputation, he said.

The governor directed the higher and technical education department and the Mumbai University to set up a task force for conducting academic audit of all the affiliated colleges of the university.

Rao asked them to ensure that all affiliated colleges comply with the standards of academic excellence.

While granting any affiliation to a college, an information technology-based frame work shall be used wherein the processes of constituting the local inspection team, conducting the inspection process and recording of the evidence shall be carried out in a fool proof and transparent manner, he said.

The governor took note of the financial condition of the university and directed that a proper appraisal should be carried out by appointing competent agencies and taking necessary corrective steps.