Governor Spoke Like BJP Block President, Says ‘Threatened’ Mamata

Levelling a series of sensational allegations against West Bengal governor KN Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused him of “threatening” and “insulting” her.

“He threatened me…he insulted me on Tuesday. He cannot do it. He is a nominated person. I have told him you cannot talk to me like this. I am an elected person,” an angry Banerjee said in Kolkata.

“The governor telephoned me and said certain objectionable things. He spoke like a block president of BJP. He always takes one side. I have made it clear to him that he cannot speak to me in that manner. He cannot threaten me,” a visibly furious Mamata Banerjee said at the state secretariat on Tuesday evening.

Giving a stern warning to members of both the communities involved in the strife, Ms. Banerjee said her patience should not be tested. “For you people I had to hear so many things. I have not come here just to hold the office of the Chief Minister.,” she added.

Though Trinamool Congress ministers have alleged partisan behaviour on the part of the governor in the past, never did the chief minister lash out at him publicly in the manner she did on Tuesday.

I did not come to power with his blessings… I came to power with the blessings of the people… If he is holding a Constitutional post, so do I Mamata. He cannot speak to me like this… he cannot take sides of only one group… I am deeply hurt,” said Mamata.

Mamata alleged that the Governor pays more heed to complaints lodged by state BJP leaders.

Banerjee’s TMC also survived a barrage of attacks from BJP during the civic polls in 2017 during which the party won four of seven municipal bodies in West Bengal. The party also snatched the Mirik in the hills of Darjeeling from BJP ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). Darjeeling is currently faced with agitation with GJM demanding separate Gorkhaland.