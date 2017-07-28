Govt orders probe against Mumbai varsity VC over delayed results

The Maharashtra government ordered an inquiry against Mumbai University (MU) vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh over his role in implementing the new online assessment system, which has resulted in delay in declaration of examination results, the Assembly was informed.

Replying to a calling attention motion, Minister of State for Higher Education Ravindra Waikar told the House that an inquiry will be initiated against Deshmukh about the manner in which the new assessment system was implemented.

It would also be probed that how tenders were floated in connection with implementing the decision.

During the debate, BJP MLA Amit Satam said the delay in declaration of results has harmed the prospects of a number of students across the state.

“Did the vice chancellor consult about the decision with teachers, colleges well in advance and checked the feasibility of the project?” Satam asked.

Waikar said the presentation on the system of online checking of answer sheets, was demonstrated before a managing committee of the university.

He said the committee had raised apprehensions whether such a system could be implemented in a short span of time, to which they were assured by Deshmukh that it would be done.

“Questions were raised over whether the entire system could be put in place in such a short time. But the VC assured the committee and took the complete responsibility for it and due tenders were floated on May 2,” Waikar said.

According to the reply, out of the total of 17.36 lakh answer sheets, the university is yet to check nearly 4.07 lakh answer sheets.

State education minister Vinod Tawde said while the inquiry committee will probe into the entire matter, the task before the government at present is to announce the results of exams of final year courses.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar asked whether the government is in the process of setting up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to avoid a similar situation next year.

Replying to Shelar, Tawde said the government will take steps so that such a delay does not take place in next the session.

He said the SOP cannot be implemented this year as some students have already taken admission in private junior colleges in the current academic session.