Govt spends only Rs 33.75 lakh on promoting RTI Act in past 7 years

The population of the Maharashtra state is approximately 12.35 crore and it is the moral duty of the government to ensure publicity of all the rules, Regulation, and policy of the govt. The RTI Act publicity is also the duty of the govt, revealed the reply provided by the government to RTI Activist Anil Galgali that the government has spent a measly Rs 33.75 lakh for its publicity in the past 7 years.

Galgali had sought information from the Maharashtra government about the expenses incurred by it in the publicity and promotions of the RTI Act amongst the citizens of the state.

Under Secretary SP Khade of the General Administration Department replied, “For the purpose of promoting the RTI Act, the government had made provisions of Rs 9 lakh for the financial year 2011-12. In the budgeted amount, the government got printed 9000 information booklets from its Govt printing press.”

“The booklets published were distributed through the various government bodies, agencies, corporations and public authorities. In financial years 2012-13, budget amount of Rs 2 lakh, 2013-14 amount of Rs 5 lakh, 2014-15 amount of Rs 4.25 lakh, 2015-16 amount of Rs 3.50 lakh, 2016-17 amount Rs 5 lakh and in 2017-18 amount of Rs 5 lakh have been budgeted,” added Khade.

“At a time when PM Narendra Modi is calling upon the public to raise questions, the central government is not contributing a single paisa for the publicity and promotions of the RTI Act, which is shocking in itself,” expressed Galgali.

He also stated that the common public of Maharashtra is still not aware of the RTI Act in detail, and the govt seems to be avoiding the publicity and promotion of the RTI Act.

“The govt should publicise the RTI Act at the district level and should ensure proper knowledge of the procedure of RTI to common man and should encourage the usage of the RTI, also more funds should be allocated for the publicity and promotions of the RTI Act,” Galgali demanded in a letter addressed to CM Devendra Fadnavis.