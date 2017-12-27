Govt trying to protect Malegaon blast accused: NCP

After the special NIA court discharged all charges under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit and two others in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, opposition parties attacked the government and said that whether it is setting precedent of giving clean chit to accused responsible for 2G scam, Adarsh and Malegaon bomb blast incident? They added that charges might have been dropped against Sadhvi Pragya due to her proximity to Hindutva outfits. NCP alleged that the government is trying to protect the accused responsible for the Malegaon blast incident. Political parties have often used the bomb blast incident to make allegation against each other to settle political scores. Congress party has often raised the Hindutva terror issue to gain political mileage over BJP. On the other hand, accusations have been made against BJP for going soft on Hindu extremists accused in the Malegaon blast case.

DP Tripathi, NCP Rajya Sabha MP said, “I can’t comment about the judgement delivered by the court. The government is trying to shield the accused of Malegaon blast case which is unjustified.”

Nanabhau Patole, former BJP MP said, “We have zero tolerance against corruption. False allegation has been made against those involved in the 2G spectrum. Efforts have been made to mislead people. In the Malegaon bomb blast case, an attempt was been made to create rift between Hindus and Muslims and this case is connected with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack incident. In the book The Last Bullet written by Vinita Kamte, she had asked 12 questions to the government. I had asked the same questions to the government but they failed to reply. If she is making baseless allegation then her book should be banned. Court delivers the verdict as per the evidence presented to it. Political parties are trying to derive political mileage out of this case then they should do some self-introspection.”

Hansraj Ahir, Union Minister of State for Home said, “The court has delivered this verdict and government has no role to play in it. The government must not interfere in the functioning of the judiciary. The government is doing its job efficiently and maintaining law and order amicably. I can’t make any comment about Pragya Singh case.”

Chetan Rajhans, spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha said, “Only two persons have been completely discharged from the Malegaon bomb blasts case. The opposition has made political allegations against the government. If any corruption occurs in the reign of a particular government then allegations are made against them only. Today whenever a person is acquitted of all charges in any case, political parties then try to blame each other and derive mileage out of it.”