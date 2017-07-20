Green Mumbai

Mumbai is growing by leaps and bounds and it is necessary to plant more trees. The BMC is doing its best to improve green cover in the city. Now it is up to the citizens to do a world of good and undertake tree plantation activities. The process of cleanliness begins from within. People should take initiative to keep their surroundings clean. This responsibility rests with each and every one of us. When you litter your surroundings you will have to pay heavy price for it.

If we are conscientious enough, the task of keeping environment clean can be accomplished. Each one of us should plant at least one tree, considering it to be our duty. We should buy natural products. If we protect trees, nature will do the rest. Where there is a will, physical constraints are of no consequence. All of us desire to live in conducive environment. “Cleanliness brings happiness” says a proverb. If we keep our minds happy, our thoughts will be pure. Purity of thoughts will result in purity of speech. This in turn will result in the formation of clean habits. Good conduct is what ultimately matters. Just as nature adapts itself according to the varying seasons, man must also learn to live in unison with nature.

Anandambal Subbu

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)