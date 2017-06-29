GST will check tax evasion

GST is history in the making and the biggest indirect tax reform our country has seen since the formation of our constitution. The unorganized sector would be history at midnight of June end which is good for our economy in the long run as no more evasion of taxes in the name of corruption and under the table deals. People too would get acquainted to clean trades when they realize that paying taxes to the government gives them peace of mind than bribing officials and living in the world of stress and tension.

Demonetization had flopped due to corrupt bank officials who made money out of it but GST is a law which everybody will have to comply and would not just be a face saving for the government but healthy for our economy as well. Every new system has its teething problems which I am sure would be ironed out in due course. Parallel cash economy getting transformed into the formal tax system means exorbitant revenues for the government which would indirectly benefit people when government spending goes up in the form of top class infrastructure and luxuries for its citizens!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)