GST will put additional burden on citizens

It is very hard to believe that the one tax one nation (GST) becomes such a complicated issue. Initially it has been told that there would be a single tax for an entire nation; later on it was modified into three categories such as CGST, SGST and IGST. This makes the dilutions of the actual theme of the GST. Without proper vision and clarity, simply bringing (mortifying the old scheme) new taxation for name sake will not bring any fruitful results. Even till date so many educated people was unaware about GST then think about the illiterate people? Since the GST comes under the indirect tax, each and every citizen of India will be affected by it. This is a kind of dumping more tax burden on the common man. Modi has indeed ruined the economy of India.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)