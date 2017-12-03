Gujarat Polls: Cong opposes us just for the sake of opposing, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress Party opposes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just for the sake of opposing and is envious of them.

Speaking at a public rally, the Prime Minister said, “My problem with Congress politics is simple- they oppose us just for the sake of opposing. They oppose things like bullet train only because they could not take this initiative forward and are envious someone else is”.

He added that Bharuch and Kutch are districts with significant Muslim populations, which developed rapidly under the BJP tenure in Gujarat, and the names of these two districts have figured prominently.

“In Uttar Pradesh, where Congress has ruled for decades, the state from where generations of top Congress leaders belong, we saw what happened there in the local elections. Congress was wiped out. Uttar Pradesh knows Congress well and so does Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that when there were floods in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, the Congress leaders were in Bengaluru to save one leader (Rahul Gandhi) from losing a Rajya Sabha poll.

“That same leader is the topmost Congress leader now but what did he do for Bharuch? He was unable to work for Narmada, neither did he think about Ro-Ro ferry,” the Prime Minister asserted.

He further said that the curfews and violence were common in Bharuch when the Congress was in power, adding, “BJP changed this, not only in Bharuch but all over Gujarat”.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of not providing basic necessities to the women of poll-bound Gujarat.

A political slugfest has erupted ahead of the elections, as the Congress is continuously attacking the BJP and vice-e-versa on several issues like development in Gujarat, the demonetisation, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) etc.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.