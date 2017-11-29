Hafiz Saeed’s release is no surprise.

The release of Hafiz Saeed clearly depicts the stand of Pakistan with terrorism and its doublespeak as well. Pak court released Saeed although he was declared a global terrorist and the US announced bounty of $10 million on his head. Hafiz Saeed only spreads terrorism and disturbs peace in the world especially in the Kashmir Valley on the name of Jihad. I am also a Muslim and I can say that Saeed is disgracing the word of Jihad. Such kind of a person must be arrested. India should take up this issue strongly with the international community and in the UN. I request India to keep close eyes on Saeed’s activities.

Md Rustam Parwez

