Hailey Baldwin not trying to make religion cool

Model Hailey Baldwin says she is not attempting to attach a cool quotient to religion.

The 20-year-old catwalk star, who is one of many celebrity devotees of the Hillsong Church, says she is simply being open about her spirituality, reports FemaleFirst.

“I don’t think it’s about making religion cool. I think it’s about vocalising (that) spirituality is OK. I started going to that church on my own when I was 17 or 16,” Baldwin says.

The model visited the Australian church to participate in this year’s conference.

Apart from Baldwin, personalities such as Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Cody Simpson also pledge allegiance to Hillsong Church.