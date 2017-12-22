Hamilton is a ‘free spirit’: Mercedes boss

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will not bid adieu to Formula One in the same way as his former team-mate Nico Rosberg did.

German tennis star Rosberg shocked the sporting world by announcing a sudden retirement from Formula 1, barely a week after winning his maiden world championship title last year.

Hamilton, on the other hand, recently became a four-time world champion with a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix, the race which was won by the Red Bull’s Verstappen.

While Hamuilon would be free to walk away, Wolff insisted that the Briton would not drop another bombshell on the team as long as teamwork to keep him happy.

“Lewis doesn’t want to be put in a box with people saying, ‘You need to behave like this and do this to be a racing driver,” Sport24 quoted Wolff, as saying.

“He could be doing something completely different in a year or two or three’s time and I am aware of that, but equally I know he will protect the structure and not just say, ‘I’m out of here tomorrow’. But this is part of his strength actually,” he added.

Though Hamilton’s contract will end next year, the Mercedes driver has been dropping hints that he may soon retire from F1.

However, Mercedes and Hamilton have entered negotiations over a new contract, which would keep Hamilton at the team until 2021, and Wolff revealed that talks are progressing well.

“They have started already and we are on a good way,” he said.