Hardik Pandya – Kapil Dev in the making

Hardik Pandya is Kapil Dev in the making and yet again brilliant knock from this youngster helped India win the current ODI series against Australia with two games still remaining and Aussies in danger of a whitewash. Flinch scored a brilliant Ton for the Kangaroos but the rest of the squad hopped and puffed for breath as men in blue registered yet another win to become the number one ODI team in the world. Great going for Kohli and his men as this was India’s ninth straight win in the 50-over format.

Reigning World Champions India in the ODI’s now are clear favourites to win the next addition of the Cup and our team’s confidence would be sky high after beating most teams in this format. Our cricket Board should give youngsters a chance in the remaining games to strengthen our bench strength and that should be the plan to prepare for the World Cup!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)