Hardik Patel says he was arrested in Jaipur, police deny

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was arrested at the Jaipur airport and he tweeted that a police officer told him that this was done because of danger to his life. However, the Jaipur city police have denied it, saying he was only escorted.

Calling Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s arrest “bizarre”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to immediately release him.

“Arrested? Bizarre. Vasundhara (Raje) government should release him immediately,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

