Harinder Pal Sandhu storms into last eight of Victorian Open squash

India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu got the better of Syed Azlan Amjed 11-5 11-7 11-7 to storm into the last eight of the Victorian Open squash tournament, a PSA World Tour event, in Melbourne on Thursday.

Fresh from his success in the South Australian Open in Adelaide a few days ago, Sandhu had no trouble in overcoming Amjed in straight games, a SRFI press note here said.

Late evening on Wednesday Sandhu, seeded four, had stopped qualifier Jacob Ford of Australia 11-7 11-1 11-8.

In the quarterfinal tomorrow, the Indian will face Rhys Dowling of Australia, whom he had beaten in the South Australian Open final.