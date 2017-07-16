Harinder Pal Sandhu wins Victorian Open title

India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu continued his fine run by winning a second title in two weeks, beating top-seed Rex Hedrick of Australia 12-14, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 in a 77-minute final of Victorian Open squash, a PSA Tour event, in Melbourne on Sunday.

Sandhu, who had reached the final without dropping a game, ran into an opponent, who was ready for a long battle. The first game saw long rallies and Hedrick held his nerve to win it on extra points as the two mixed caution with aggression.

Third-seeded Sandhu, who had won the South Australian Open last week, stepped up to win the second game 11-3 using an attacking game to keep his rival at bay.

The third game also followed a similar pattern as Sandhu romped home 11-4.

The 28-year-old Indian carried the momentum into the fourth game and stayed ahead to win it 11-7. It was his fourth title of the year.

He had beaten Piedro Schweertman of the Netherlands on Saturday to reach the final.