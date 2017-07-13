Harry Styles opens up about chopping his hair for ‘Dunkirk’

Singer-actor Harry Styles said it was not a big deal for him to cut his hair for his feature film debut “Dunkirk”.

The 23-year-old musician, who plays Alex, a hardened soldier in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie, recounted his experience of chopping off his famous long hair, reported E! News.

“(I didn’t) really think about it… It kind of went without saying… I was very excited to be getting to the sets and being involved and working on (the film),” Styles said.

“It was a little breezy behind the ears, which was nice,” Styles joked.

“Dunkirk” premieres in theatres on July 21.