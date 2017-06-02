Hazare backs Maha farmers’ stir, says ready to mediate

Social activist Anna Hazare extended his support to agitating farmers in Maharashtra and expressed his desire to mediate between the state government and the agriculturists if asked to.

He also hoped that the stir be conducted in a peaceful manner.

“I extend my support to farmers’ agitation and the cause behind it. It is better if they resort to a peaceful way of protest,” Hazare said.

The Gandhian’s appeal for peaceful protest came against the backdrop of farmers’ agitation turning violent in some parts of the state with the incidents of stone pelting and vandalising of vehicles carrying milk and vegetables to Mumbai being reported on Wednesday night.

Appealing to farmers to shun violence, Hazare said he was ready to join discussions between the farmers’ leaders and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis if he was asked to.

Fadnavis expressed willingness to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

“‘Satyagraha’ is a birthright of all. The government should not use police force when there is a peaceful agitation,” he said.

The septuagenarian alleged that farmers have resorted to protests due to “anti-farmer” policies of the government.

“Farmers must get an assurance on price of their agricultural produce based on expenses incurred by them on production. This demand has always been neglected by all the past governments,” the anti-graft crusader said.

A non-political movement of farmers is necessary to pressurise the whole political system to meet the demands of farmers, he said.

“If farmers’ leaders wish so, I am ready to initiate a dialogue with farmers and the government,” Hazare said.